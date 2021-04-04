Home / Trending / Washington Sundar names his dog after this famous venue, shares pic with pooch
Washington Sundar names his dog after this famous venue, shares pic with pooch

“Love is a four-legged word," reads a part of the caption shared by Washington Sundar along with the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The image shows Washington Sundar holding his pet dog.(Instagram/@washisundar555)

Washington Sundar recently took to Instagram to share an image with his dog. What, however, has now created a chatter is the name he choose for his pet pooch. The animal is named after a famous cricket stadium in Australia where the cricketer made his test debut. It’s Gabba, officially known as The Brisbane Cricket Ground.

“Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!” he wrote and shared the sweet picture. The image shows Sundar holding the tiny furry creature with a wide smile on his face.

Since being posted, Washington Sundar’s share gathered more than one lakh likes – and counting. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people. Besides praising his cricket skills, people also wrote about the cuteness of the picture.

“Adorbs.” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful! Does he or she bounce a lot,” joked another. “The name though,” shared another.

Two days ago, he also shared another post about the dog in which he gave a hint and asked people to guess the name of the “new member of his family.”

What are your thoughts on Washington Sundar’s post?

