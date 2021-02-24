Home / Trending / Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut
trending

Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut

Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The image shows Baby Humphrey, a koala joey.(Instagram/@tarongazoo)

The first koala joey born in more than a year at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has finally emerged from his mother's pouch, zoo officials said on Wednesday.

Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.

The zoo's Senior Koala Keeper, Laura Jones, said Humphrey is doing well, "already beginning to attempt to eat eucalyptus leaves and is hanging on really tight to mum's back".

The zoo also took to Instagram to share a video of the adorable animal:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Koala joeys typically stay in their mother's pouch for up to six months, before emerging and attaching themselves to their mother's back.

Zoo visitors will be able to see Humphrey in person at Taronga's brand new Koala Encounter facility. For a chance to see him climb back into his mum's pouch, they'll need to hurry: within a few short months, he'll be too big to fit back in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP