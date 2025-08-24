Watch: Dog walkers, locals rush to help hot air balloon land safely in Bedford street

In a dramatic scene caught on video, a hot air balloon was forced to land in the middle of a residential street in Bedford, narrowly avoiding houses, cars, and power lines. The balloon, which had veered off course, descended quickly between terraced homes as stunned residents watched. A dog walker and several bystanders rushed to help, grabbing onto a guide rope thrown down by the pilot and steering the balloon safely to the ground. The balloon, which had veered off course, descended quickly between terraced homes as stunned residents watched.(X/@aviationbrk)

Georgia Balać, whose partner was among those assisting, told the Bedford Independent: “It was extraordinary. It came down quickly and uncontrollably, very nearly missing the terraced houses and pylons. It made a near-perfect landing between parked cars on either side.”

The British Balloon and Airship Club later confirmed to the BBC that the balloon “landed without incident” and that no one was injured.

Hot air balloon landings in urban areas are rare. According to ScienceDirect, only 98 incidents involving balloons were recorded in the UK between 1976 and 2004. Ballooning operations are regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which requires strict safety measures, including commercial licences for professional pilots.

Earlier this year, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) launched an inquiry into a separate incident in Essex, where a malfunction in a balloon’s envelope led to a collision.