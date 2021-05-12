Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

The Internet is full of clips featuring elephants of all sizes doing activities just like humans. And this clip shared on Twitter showing an elephant playing cricket is an apt example of those videos. The video is so delightful that it has even grabbed the attention of former England skipper Michael Vaughan who shared the clip on his Twitter profile. The video may leave you smiling too.

The clip, originally shared on the Twitter profile named Gannuprem shows a group of people playing cricket with an elephant. Vaughan shared the recording with the caption, “Surely the Elephant has an English passport!”

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 8, the clip has garnered over 6.9 lakh views and still counting. Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciative comments for the elephant’s cricket skills. Many also pointed out that the video was quite delightful and enough to make one smile.

What do you think of the clip?