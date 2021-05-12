Home / Trending / Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan
trending

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

"It's all trunk-eye coordination," wrote a Twitter user in response to Michael Vaughan's share.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The image shows the elephant playing cricket.(Twitter/@Gannuprem)

The Internet is full of clips featuring elephants of all sizes doing activities just like humans. And this clip shared on Twitter showing an elephant playing cricket is an apt example of those videos. The video is so delightful that it has even grabbed the attention of former England skipper Michael Vaughan who shared the clip on his Twitter profile. The video may leave you smiling too.

The clip, originally shared on the Twitter profile named Gannuprem shows a group of people playing cricket with an elephant. Vaughan shared the recording with the caption, “Surely the Elephant has an English passport!”

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 8, the clip has garnered over 6.9 lakh views and still counting. Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciative comments for the elephant’s cricket skills. Many also pointed out that the video was quite delightful and enough to make one smile.

What do you think of the clip?

The Internet is full of clips featuring elephants of all sizes doing activities just like humans. And this clip shared on Twitter showing an elephant playing cricket is an apt example of those videos. The video is so delightful that it has even grabbed the attention of former England skipper Michael Vaughan who shared the clip on his Twitter profile. The video may leave you smiling too.

The clip, originally shared on the Twitter profile named Gannuprem shows a group of people playing cricket with an elephant. Vaughan shared the recording with the caption, “Surely the Elephant has an English passport!”

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 8, the clip has garnered over 6.9 lakh views and still counting. Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciative comments for the elephant’s cricket skills. Many also pointed out that the video was quite delightful and enough to make one smile.

What do you think of the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephants rescue michael vaughan
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP