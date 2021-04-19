Home / Trending / Watch: Hardik and Krunal Pandya show the ‘Pandya swag’ with Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma
Watch: Hardik and Krunal Pandya show the ‘Pandya swag’ with Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's dance routine prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens along with plenty of heart emojis.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The image shows Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to show off their ‘Pandya swag’ to their fans. Natasa and Hardik along with brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma shook a leg to the peppy song Ay Rico Rico that is definitely an entertaining watch.

The clip shared on Hardik’s Instagram profile shows both the couples dressed in similar shirts with a smiley face on it. “The Drew Crew,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. As the video goes on, the Pandyas can beseen dancing and enjoying themselves.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 18, the clip has garnered over 1.2 million likes and still counting. The dance routine prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens along with plenty of heart emojis. While some expressed their love for both the couples, others requested for more fun dance videos from the Pandya brothers.

“This is so damn cool. Loving it to the core,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love the Pandya fam,” commented another. “Loved the clip. Please share more of these videos,” requested a third.

Natasa also shared a photo of the group with the caption, "The Pandya's Swag". Check it out:

What are your thoughts on this video?

