Watch how this dog walks human to office in this adorable video

If you’re looking for a sweet video to watch as you wrap up your work day, here’s one that will definitely make you smile. Videos of dogs being adorable and goofy with their humans are extremely fun and this clip features one such doggo. It shows the pooch leading its human to their office in the funniest yet sweetest way.

“Every morning our office dog likes to gently take my hand and walk me upstairs to my office,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.

In the clip, an adorable black and white dog is seen greeting a human and grabbing the person’s finger in its mouth. Then the dog is seen leading the person up a flight of stairs towards their office.

The video makes for a delightful watch. Take a look:

Shared a day ago, the video has collected over 20,000 upvotes and several wonderful reactions from neitzens.

“Get to work. I need my treats,” commented an individual imagining the doggo’s thoughts. “Even the dog knows you are wasting company time,” joked another. “They need a raise! That looks like hard work,” added a third.

Some posted questions about the doggo.

"Where do office dogs sleep? Do they just stay in the office alone overnight?” asked a Reddit user. To this, the person who shared the video replied, “She belongs to one of the partners, so gets to go home every night.”

What do you think about this video?