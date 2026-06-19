Watch: IIM Ahmedabad professor turns ‘Dhurandhar scene into a statistics lesson’

A teaching method at India’s premier business school has taken the internet by storm, proving that even the most complex subjects can be made fun with a little creativity. An Instagram video posted by an IIM Ahmedabad student showcases a statistics professor utilising clips from the action-packed movie Dhurandhar to illustrate advanced concepts. The post quickly gathered a wave of positive reactions online, with many users celebrating the professor’s visible efforts to keep the curriculum updated, engaging, and memorable.

IIM Ahmedabad professor teaching using scenes from Dhurandhar. (Instagram/@prakhar.vc)

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“Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson,” Prakhar Singh, whose Instagram says he is in IIM-A, wrote.

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The video opens to show a classroom filled with students watching a scene from Dhurandhar on the big screen. Soon after, the professor steps in to refer to the scene to explain certain concepts in statistics.

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{{^usCountry}} Referencing what the professor taught, Singh wrote, “‘Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ → Cluster Sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ → Stratification.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referencing what the professor taught, Singh wrote, “‘Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ → Cluster Sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ → Stratification.” {{/usCountry}}

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He continued, “One minute you're watching gang rivalries. The next minute, you're discussing survey design and research methodology.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Prakhar Singh. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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What did social media say?

The innovative teaching method has won hearts online, with many users flooding the comment section to praise the educator's creativity.

An individual posted, “This professor is a different game altogether. Stats made easy by the professor. I remember how his classes were so superbly relatable. And only he can do this quick course update.” Another recalled, “This is really interesting. Our Organisation Development (OD) Prof. made us watch The Intern to identify and understand OD Interventions, during my MBA. Fun course!”

A third commented, “This is great because it happens only at the top 1-3 colleges in India, but it’s very common in the US, where professors play movie clips to make you understand concepts.” A fourth wrote, “Efforts are visible... very creative faculty.”

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Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as a monumental success in Indian cinema. Conceived as a high-stakes, two-part action duology, the franchise completely shook up the box office.

Audiences widely praised its incredible scale, raw action sequences, and tense narrative, cementing it as a massive cinematic triumph.

The first instalment hit theatres in 2025, while the follow-up, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, quickly followed in 2026, completing the saga. The franchise features an elite, ensemble star cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside powerful performances from Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

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