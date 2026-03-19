Watch: Lebanese artist plays cello amid rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes
A Lebanese cellist played his cello on the rubble of destroyed buildings in Beirut.
Amid the ruins of Beirut, the city lies scarred by Israeli strikes. Streets are filled with debris, buildings reduced to rubble, and thousands of families displaced.
The destruction has left a community in shock, struggling to cope with the aftermath of the attacks.
During this devastation, Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sahely sat on the rubble of destroyed buildings and played his cello.
A video of his performance was shared on Instagram, showing him among broken concrete and twisted metal as his notes filled the air.
Israel’s wave of heavy strikes has killed people, injured many, and forced a huge number of people from their homes. Multi-story residential buildings have collapsed, leaving streets empty and covered in debris.
Yet amid this destruction, Sahely’s cello offered a powerful reminder of humanity and hope, showing that even in the darkest moments, art can speak.
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Check out the video here:
Sahely shared another video of himself playing in the middle of the destroyed streets, surrounded by broken buildings and scattered debris.
“In the midst of war and destruction, music plays a melody of hope, turning the sighs of suffering into melodies that reflect the resilience of the human spirit,” the caption of the video reads.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted strongly to the video. Many praised the courage of the performance, describing it as deeply moving and capturing both the grief and strength of those affected by the strikes.
Others said it was a powerful reminder of the human spirit, showing how art can offer hope even in the most devastating circumstances.
One of the users commented, “Beauty of music among destruction and real tragedy. Take care”
A second user commented, “My heart is broken.”
A third user commented, “The most important piece of music I’ll ever see or hear in my life.”
“My heart breaks for the world, but your music is a reminder that there is still some good in humanity,” another user commented.
Beirut hit in new strikes:
Late on Sunday, Israel carried out a new strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. The military said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the city, following earlier attacks that focused mainly on southern Lebanon.
Shortly after the strike, the Israeli military said on social media that it was “currently hitting Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut.”
On Sunday morning, an AFP photographer in south Beirut saw empty streets covered in debris and flattened buildings, with smoke still rising after strikes over the past few days.
Lebanon became involved in the Middle East conflict on March 2, when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.