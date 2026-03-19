Watch: Lebanese artist plays cello amid rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes

Amid the ruins of Beirut, the city lies scarred by Israeli strikes. Streets are filled with debris, buildings reduced to rubble, and thousands of families displaced. A video of Mahdi Sahely playing the cello on the rubble was shared on Instagram. (@mahdi.sahely/Instagram)

The destruction has left a community in shock, struggling to cope with the aftermath of the attacks.

During this devastation, Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sahely sat on the rubble of destroyed buildings and played his cello.

A video of his performance was shared on Instagram, showing him among broken concrete and twisted metal as his notes filled the air.

Israel’s wave of heavy strikes has killed people, injured many, and forced a huge number of people from their homes. Multi-story residential buildings have collapsed, leaving streets empty and covered in debris.

Yet amid this destruction, Sahely’s cello offered a powerful reminder of humanity and hope, showing that even in the darkest moments, art can speak.

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