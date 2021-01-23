Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat

“That is such a sweet guardian angel” probably that is what you’ll be inclined to say after seeing this video of a cat stopping a kid from grabbing balcony railings. The video is now being shared by people on various social media platforms and has gone all kinds of viral.

“This cat keeping his little human safe,” reads the caption of a post shared on Reddit. The clip also made its way to Twitter where a user of the micro-blogging site shared it with a caption, “His guardian angel.”

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video. And, there’s a possibility that by the end of the clip you’ll want to applaud the feline.

The video has received tons of comments on both Twitter and Reddit. While most praised the furry creature, some tried guessing both the cat and the kid's perspective.

“I love how the cat looks over at the adult at the beginning as if to say 'aren’t you going to do anything'," wrote a Twitter user. Several others shared similar replies. Just like this individual who posted:

Love how the cat looks into the apartment, like, "Hey, human, you doing anything about this?" — Margaret Broucek (@MargaretBroucek) January 22, 2021

“You see the cat look over at the parent and it's almost as if he rolls his eyes and decides that he has to do the parenting instead,” joked a Reddit user. “Well until this moment I didn’t think much of cats but now that’s changed,” shared another. “This is so cute,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

