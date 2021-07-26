Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice





The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to videos showcasing animals and reptiles that are highly fascinating and rare to spot. A video shared on Instagram by Brian Barczyk showing a snake is exactly the type of content fit for the said category. The clip shared by Barczyk shows a two-headed snake. However that’s not all. We bet that the clip may send a shiver down your spine.

“Two headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows the two-headed snake swallowing two white mice with both its head.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 21, the clip has amassed over 18,700 likes and many reactions. The video left people totally shocked. While some expressed that they couldn’t believe their eyes, others pointed out that the clip was indeed not for the faint-hearted.

“Never seen a two headed snake before,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! Such a beautiful snake,” commented another. “The snake has a smiley on its back,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON