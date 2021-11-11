Watch these baby sea turtles hatch on Hollywood Beach as onlookers cheer on

It is not every day that you get to experience the miracle of life right before your eyes.

On this specific day in Hollywood Beach, many onlookers had a treat looking at some sea turtle hatchlings coming straight out of the sand and trying their best to make their way to the water.

Surrounding these hatchlings, was a makeshift, natural enclosure made out of four sticks tied with a pink flattened cloth that marked the territory where the humans should not step on.

It is also interesting to note that the onlookers were very sensitive and echoed “no flash'' when someone was about to turn on the flash on their camera. Many recorded this incident but everyone was standing at a safe and gentle distance from the little hatchlings.

As soon as the numerous adorable, little baby sea turtles got out of the hole in the sand of the beach, they were quick to realize that the water was, in fact, in the other direction.

The babies were dependent on their senses to make their way to the waterbody and they did, except that they needed some immediate care right after hatching. For this reason, some volunteers were waiting to rescue the hatchlings and put them into a bucket that they were carrying with themselves.

As the number of turtles that hatched kept increasing, they waddled with greater speed towards the water. This is just when the rescuers lifted them up with their hands and put them into the bucket before releasing them into the sea later.

Watch the cute video right here:

What do you think about the tiny little sea animals with so much still left to explore?

