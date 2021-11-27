Watch this viral video of a huge saltwater crocodile with its jaws open

Jay Brewer, the owner of Prehistoric Pets in Fountain Valley, is known to post photos and videos with different kinds of animals on his Instagram page where he has a huge following of 5.7 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his most recent Instagram Reels video, he is seen with Matt Wright who hosts the show Outback Wrangler that airs on the National Geographic Channel. With this duo, viewers can see a saltwater crocodile that is huge and quite scary to look at.

“This is the biggest reptile I have ever stood next to but @mattwright might have a bigger one for me to check out. Tripod is a monster Saltwater crocodile. A beast of an appetite to go with it,” the caption of this video explained.

Watch this animal video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared around 17 hours ago, this video has raked up around 1.8 million views and several reactions. And the numbers keep going up every passing second.

“It looks so great,” commented an Instagram user. “Wow. Magnificent,” wrote another individual. “It’s smiling at us,” commented a third. “Amazing,” echoed many.

What do you think about this huge reptile?