Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all

A meme mashup video has turned into a source of entertainment on Twitter. The now-viral video shared by Twitter user Jorge Gomes shows a mashup version of the famous vibing cat clip. This edited version involves Bernie Sanders’ viral meme, former US President Donald Trump’s dance at a Florida rally and a teacher doing aerobics unaware of heavy military presence growing behind her.

If you are aware of all the viral moments, chances are you’re excited to see the clip. In case you’re not, allow us to explain. The latest viral moment shown in the clip is of a teacher from Myanmar. Her video went viral because she kept doing her aerobics routine unaware of the coup unfolding behind her.

In the clip, picture of Senator Bernie Sanders’ from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration that prompted a meme trend and former US President Donald Trump’s unusual dance moves at a rally are also added.

Take a look at the clip and there’s a probability it may leave you giggling hard. Also, you may find yourself watching this video on loop.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Omg, it is literally everything,” said a Twitter user. “Thanks for the laugh,” shared another. “It’s awesome,” expressed a third. “Seriously Jorge I have not smiled so much for such a long time,” commented a fourth.

There were many who shared hilarious quotes while re-posting the video.

What do you think of the video?

