Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch
If you’ve been on social media in the last two days, chances are you’ve seen various meme variations of a viral picture of Bernie Sanders taken at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration. The image shows the senator sitting cross-legged on a chair with his warm winter coat and knitted mittens on. Now, the senator has reacted to the meme fest his picture has sparked.
While appearing on an episode of the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sanders gave an answer which has now won people over. Speaking to Meyers, he said that he has seen the memes. Also, while explaining about the picture that started it all, he said, “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on." He also revealed that the mittens were made by a school teacher from Vermont.
A video of the interview was also shared on official Twitter profile of the show. Take a look:
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 88,000 views. It has also amassed tons of comments from people.
“What a nice guy,” wrote a Twitter user. The same notion was expressed by many others too. There were also some who wrote how much they love Sanders.
Take a look at what other shared:
“There’s no sweeter or humble man. Bless him,” said a user of the micro-blogging site. “Such a good sport,” commented another.
What do you think of the senator’s reply?
