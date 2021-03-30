Home / Trending / 'Water points' set up in gardens for birds in Kalaburgi, Karnataka as temperatures soar
trending

'Water points' set up in gardens for birds in Kalaburgi, Karnataka as temperatures soar

This move by the city corporation has come amidst the shooting temperatures in the city.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The image shows a man pouring water in a container for birds.(ANI)

In a humanitarian move, Kalaburagi City Corporation has installed "water points" in gardens for birds as the weather is getting hotter.

"Rising temperatures in the city have caused a shortage of water for birds to drink. That is why Kalaburagi City Corporation has taken a small initiative where we have made water points for birds in gardens where birds frequent," Snehal Lokhande, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner, said.

"We'll also install water points at bus and railway stations for people to get free water so they can relieve their thirst during this summer season," Lokhande added.

This move by the city corporation has come amidst the shooting temperatures in the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Naughtiness alert: These smart animals will leave you giggling

Holi 2021: ITBP jawans celebrate Holi at 17,000 feet, video wins hearts

US Navy members sing popular Hindi song, Indian Ambassador shares clip

Holi 2021: Netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes. Seen them yet?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalaburgi karnataka
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP