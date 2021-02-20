Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch

In today’s edition of we don’t deserve dogs, here is a sweet video of a good boy named Watson and his brothers. In the clip, Watson, who himself is a very good boy, tells his mom who among his brothers also fits in that category. What’s really adorable is how Watson answers his mom’s good boy related question.

The video has been posted on Reddit’s aww subreddit with a caption, “Yes, He's A Good Boy And I Would Hug Him”. The minute long clip shows Watson sitting next to his brothers. He answers his mom’s question and proceeds to tell her which brother is a good boy. And as the captions suggests, he gives the good boy a nice big hug.

There’s more adorableness in this video that’s bound to make you smile from ear to ear. So, watch Watson and his brothers in the video below:

The video has collected over 6,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments from people on Reddit.

“'Is harry a good boy?’ Blows air through nose in disgust. ‘Barely’,” commented an individual hilariously. “I am having an extremely rough few weeks, and this made me genuinely smile. Thank you for posting this,” posted another.

“Oh my goodness, this is so cute,” reacted a third.

What do you think about the video?

