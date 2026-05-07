‘We maintain clear boundaries’: Indian woman shares how work culture in Netherlands feels different

An Indian woman working in the Netherlands has opened up about how the country’s work culture has changed her perspective towards professional life, productivity and personal well being.

An Indian woman shared how Dutch work culture helped her disconnect from work and focus on life.(Instagram/extra_aditi)

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(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Aditi, shared a video in which she spoke about how people in the Netherlands approach work with seriousness while also protecting their personal time.

In the video, Aditi said, “Working in the Netherlands has really changed me fundamentally as a person. FYI, I have not worked in any other country so this is my only baseline. Generally, people here are very serious and very chill about work. Okay let me explain. You might already know, but we’re very big supporters of work-life balance. What that means is when we’re working during the day, we’re actually only working. We’re focused, we’re punctual, and we’re actually present in our work.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained that the idea of work life balance in the Netherlands is not just about leaving office on time, but also about being fully present during working hours and then switching off once the day ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that the idea of work life balance in the Netherlands is not just about leaving office on time, but also about being fully present during working hours and then switching off once the day ends. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’) ‘Clear boundaries between work and life’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’) ‘Clear boundaries between work and life’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aditi added, “But when it’s time to chill and let go of work and the life component starts, we forget everything about work as well. Well, most of us do. We maintain clear boundaries between what it means to work seriously, of course, and what it means to have a good balanced life. So every day I can disconnect from work and spend time with my loved ones, with my friends, and focus on my health and my well-being and actually chill.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditi added, “But when it’s time to chill and let go of work and the life component starts, we forget everything about work as well. Well, most of us do. We maintain clear boundaries between what it means to work seriously, of course, and what it means to have a good balanced life. So every day I can disconnect from work and spend time with my loved ones, with my friends, and focus on my health and my well-being and actually chill.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

Shared a day ago, the clip has received several reactions from viewers, many of whom related to her observations.

(Also read: US boss objected to 5 pm logoff, Dutch employee complained to HR and then this happened)

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One user wrote, “This is exactly how work culture should be everywhere.” Another said, “Being productive during work hours and then switching off is the real balance.” A third commented, “I wish more companies understood this.” Someone else added, “This sounds healthy, mature and sustainable.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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