‘We romanticise the West’: Woman praises Indian airports after Geneva trip, internet divided

A woman's comparison of airports in India and Switzerland has sparked a debate online after she argued that Indians often "romanticise the West" while failing to appreciate the quality of infrastructure back home.

A woman’s comparison of airports in India and Switzerland has sparked a debate online. (Unsplash; X/@shaziailmi)

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Taking to X, user Shazia Ilmi said that landing in Geneva made her realise that while the Swiss city is beautiful and efficient in many ways, its airport fell short in certain aspects. She claimed that there were no elevators where passengers would expect them, baggage claim was confusing, and signage was inadequate. Shazia also claimed that she even saw a woman on crutches forced to use the stairs.

"Landing in Geneva, one is reminded how quick we are to romanticise 'the West' and run down our own systems in India. Geneva is beautiful, efficient in many ways, no doubt. But at the airport? No lifts or elevators where you'd expect them, confusing baggage belts, barely any signage or help. A lady with crutches had to hobble down the stairs because there was no elevator!" she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Contrasting this experience with airports in India, Shazia praised facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Rajabhoj International Airport, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Jolly Grant Airport, saying that they offer excellent navigation, accessibility and passenger support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contrasting this experience with airports in India, Shazia praised facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Rajabhoj International Airport, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Jolly Grant Airport, saying that they offer excellent navigation, accessibility and passenger support. {{/usCountry}}

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"We in India often complain endlessly about how bad things are at home and how "great" "abroad" is. Travel teaches the opposite too: every system has its flaws. And sometimes, back home, we are doing far better than we give ourselves credit for," Shazia concluded.

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(Also Read: IIM alum says Indians have a ‘scarcity mindset’ after seeing airport lounge queue, internet divided)

What did social media say?

The post caught the attention of social media users, triggering mixed reactions. While many agreed with Shazia, others challenged her observations about Geneva airport.

One user wrote, "No doubt, our most of airports in India, like in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai etc. are far better than these airports."

"It's refreshing to read something so positive about our own country. I had seen the downsides of the facilities abroad, but everyone around me was so busy glorifying it that my views were often dismissed," commented another.

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"Service and hospitality is what we get here. Unavailable elsewhere. Order your own food, stand in queue, collect your trays, pick up water and paper napkins and sit in some unclean table and eat. Then clear the table and go. No, for me, home and India is best," wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, "There are elevators! I live there and use the airport very frequently. The larger point you are making may be true but not with the example of Geneva which is an excellent well organized small airport. Look for a different example."

"Pls don't pick & choose 1-2 things. Overall experience matters. Unless gravity of situation is acknowledged, change is not going to come or is very slow which is what is happening in India. Everyone loves their country. we must strive to improve it & make it best in world," commented another.

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