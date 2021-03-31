Home / Trending / Welcome to the wholesome side: Mark Hamill’s Joker voice for boy wins netizens
Welcome to the wholesome side: Mark Hamill’s Joker voice for boy wins netizens

What makes the clip more amusing is the barking sound made by Hamill’s dog after his shrill laugh while voicing the Joker’s character.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The image shows Nathan speaking to Mark Hamill via video call.(Twitter/@ChildrensLA)

A video shared by a children’s hospital in Los Angeles featuring Mark Hamill has won the hearts of tweeple and may melt your heart too. Shared on Twitter by Children’s Hospital LA, the video shows a sweet interaction between a resident patient and the Star Wars actor which is too wholesome to handle.

“What would the #Joker think of #LukeSkywalker? Our patient challenged @Hamillhimself, and was blown away by the answer. Thanks for helping #MakeMarchMatter, Mark!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a boy named Nathan asking Hamill what the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker (Hamill’s character on Star Wars). Hamill then goes on to enact a small piece for the boy that leaves him with a big smile. What makes the clip more amusing is the barking sound made by Hamill’s dog after his shrill laugh while voicing the Joker’s character.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 30, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and tons of comments. Hamill also retweeted the video with a sweet message of his own. Check it out here:

People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video. Many lauded Hamill’s excellently articulated Joker voice and suggested that he should be cast in the character very soon. Others simply shared how wholesome the clip is.

What are your thoughts on this sweet interaction?

