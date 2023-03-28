Well-behaved Siberian Husky dog closes door on pet mom’s request. Watch

A video of a very well-behaved Siberian Husky is winning hearts left, right, and centre on Instagram. Posted on Instagram, the clip shows the dog closing a door on its pet mom’s request. Chances are, the video will leave you saying aww and make you want to shower the dog with pets.

The image shows the well-behaved Siberian Husky dog who closed a door on pet mom's request.(Instagram/@imbluethesiberian)

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two Siberian Huskies named Blue and Titan. “It gets better every time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

As the video starts, a woman calls for a dog from inside a room. Within moments, the pooch opens the door to the room and enters. Soon, the woman asks the pooch to close the door behind it, and the well-behaved dog does just that. However, the sweet video doesn't end here.

Take a look at the video to watch what happens next:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 11.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I need to teach my dog how to close the door too,” shared an Instagram user. “You are so good,” commented another. “He’s so smart! Such a sweet photo,” expressed a third. “Been trying to get my dogs to do this forever! They open the doors and walk right into the AC rooms! Good job, Blue!!!” posted a fourth. “Oh my, such talent should be in movies,” wrote a fifth.

