‘Went from 40,000 to 1.3 lakh’: 26-year-old says he feels ‘broke’ despite salary jump

A candid Reddit post by a 26-year-old Indian professional has gone viral after he shared how, despite a salary jump, he still feels stuck in the “middle-class trap”. In the post, titled “Went from 40k to 1.3 LPM salary… but it feels like I am still broke,” the anonymous user shared that after switching jobs, his monthly pay increased from ₹40,000 to ₹1.3 lakh. “On paper it feels like a dream, but in reality, I am barely able to enjoy it,” he wrote. Despite a salary jump, the man said he feels stuck in the “middle-class trap".(Representational image/Unsplash)

In the post, the user shared his family background. He explained that most of his earlier salary was spent on EMIs and hospital bills after his father’s health problems left the family with significant debt. “Because of his pre-existing condition, we couldn’t get private medical insurance and had to rely only on corporate coverage,” he wrote. Even after a salary hike, he said, the pressure hasn’t eased.

“I have relocated for this new job, and high living costs here adds more pressure,” the user said.

Further, the 26-year-old broke down his current expenses: ₹20,000 on rent, ₹20,000 for his personal loan EMI, ₹15,000 for his parents’ EMI, ₹10,000 sent home, and about ₹5,000 on food and transport.

“So around 70–75k is gone for these fixed. What’s frustrating is that I am not even splurging. No luxuries, no lifestyle upgrades. I walk a lot to cut transport costs live frugally, and save where I can. The only big expense is the rent, which I plan to bring down soon. But despite earning 3x more than before, I still feel stuck in the same middle-class trap i.e higher income, but no real freedom and I dont know if this will ever end,” he said.

The Redditor said he plans to increase his SIP from ₹2,000 to ₹15,000, buy separate medical insurance for his parents, start prepaying his loans, and save for his wedding in two years. But these commitments leave him feeling suffocated. “I dreamt of travelling, enjoying life, and financial freedom, but the next 2–3 years look like just loan repayments,” he admitted.

He also opened up about the emotional toll of comparisons. “After relocating, seeing people of my age already achieving so much in such a short span makes me extremely overwhelmed. I see peers building net worth, saving aggressively, enjoying life, and it honestly makes me feel like I’m way behind,” he said, adding, “Sometimes I wish I had no debt no responsibilities just the chance to enjoy life as it comes.”

The user concluded the post asking for financial advice. “Sometimes I wish I had no debt no responsibilities just the chance to enjoy life as it comes,” he said.

Netizens react

The post struck a chord online, with many users sympathising with the Redditor.

You'll do good mate. Just keep going! Also, I would say the same thing you might've heard a thousand times, don't compare yourself to others. You're in a different stage of life as compared to them. The same salary doesn't mean the same privileges. Life is hard if you think that way,” one user wrote.

“You jumped to 3x pay. I am sure you are hardworking and smart. Hold on- it will get better. Wishing speedy recovery for your parents,” commented another.

“You are doing great. Most people are helpless in the face of family debt, you actually are able to do something about it and still live independently, that is a lot. Get the debt paid off, you are young, you can afford to push your plans for marriage a year or two. All the best!” wrote a third user.