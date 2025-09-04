'Beyond expectations': Indian Etihad cabin crew shares video of her accommodation in Abu Dhabi

Life in the skies often looks glamorous, but the reality on the ground can be just as fascinating. A recent video of an Etihad cabin crew revealed the inside of a 3BHK accommodation in Abu Dhabi, showing the comfort and modern living arrangements provided to Etihad Airways staff. Indian Etihad cabin crew member Sonia Pal posted a video of her 3BHK accommodation.(@sonia_pal_15/Instagram)

The house tour was shared by Indian crew member Sonia Pal, who walked viewers through her spacious apartment.

Pal posted the video on Instagram with the caption, Etihad accommodation for cabin crew."

The airline-provided apartment goes well beyond simple accommodation, offering thoughtful interiors, functional spaces, and the comfort needed for a balanced lifestyle.

Inside the 3BHK:

In the video, Pal shows her 3BHK apartment in Abu Dhabi, beginning with a spacious living room furnished in a modern style.

She then takes viewers into the fully equipped kitchen, fitted with all essentials, before moving on to her cosy bedroom.

A separate laundry room adds to the convenience, while the highlight of the tour is the spectacular city view from her bedroom.

“I love the room, I love the house beyond expectations,” she added.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 25, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 84,000 views and numerous comments.

Pal’s video offered a rare glimpse into what life looks like for airline staff posted abroad.

Her spacious 3BHK in Abu Dhabi highlighted the balance of comfort and convenience provided by international airlines, with the interiors and city view standing out as key lifestyle benefits of the profession.

The Abu Dhabi apartment, complete with modern design, practical amenities, and a striking outlook, reflected the perks of an aviation career where international travel meets the security of quality living.