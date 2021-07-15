‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people

If you’re someone who follows the various social media handles managed by Nasa, there is a possibility that you may be aware of the various intriguing posts they share about the various celestial bodies. Case in point, their recent post about Pluto. Besides sharing interesting facts, they also shared two incredible pictures. The post may leave you stunned.

“We’re having a Pluto party, we didn’t even planet,” they wittily wrote referring to the fact that according to the International Astronomical Union’s planetary criteria, Pluto isn’t considered a planet anymore.

“Six years ago @NASASolarSystem New Horizons spacecraft made history with the first up-close exploration of the Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. Zipping by at more than 30,000 miles during its historic flyby on July 14, 2015, the spacecraft gathered some of these sharp images and topographic data,” they added. In the next few lines, the space agency also described about the images in detail.

They also shared intriguing tidbits about the size of the celestial body and its moon. “Famously petite, Pluto is about 5.5 times smaller than Earth. Side by side, both Pluto and Charon would barely span the United States. Charon, with a diameter of 753 miles, is the largest moon relative to its parent planet – Pluto has a diameter of 1,477 miles,” Nasa shared.

Since being shared nearly five hours ago by Nasa on Instagram, the post has already gathered more than 6.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Pluto is still a planet in my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “We didn't even planet, love it,” shared another. “It is so interesting,” expressed a third. “Haha, good one,” commented a fourth.

