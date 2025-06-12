'We’re just boarding’: British influencers on Air India flight shared update from Ahmedabad airport

A plane, en-route to London, crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad five minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Gujarat. The aircraft was carrying 242 people. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian citizen. Two pilots and ten crew members were also on board the flight. Two of the passengers, Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, posted an Instagram story before boarding the doomed Air India flight. Now, their post has surfaced on social media. UK influencers were on the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad. (Instagram/@jamiermeek)

A video posted on Jamie’s Instagram story shows an interaction between the duo where Fiongal says, “We are at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India,” as Jamie joins, “Goodbye. It's a 10-hour flight back to England.”

Following this, Fiongal asks Jamie about his “biggest takeaway,” to which Jamie chuckles and says he doesn’t know. After a few moments of conversation, Fiongal says, “Going back happily, happily, happily calm,” and the video ends.

In another video, captured a night before their return journey, Fiongal says, “So it's our last night in India. We've had a magical experience today. Mindblowing things have happened. We are going to put this all together and create a vlog. I think this is my first ever vlog. We are going to make a vlog about the whole trip,” with Jamie sitting beside him.

Moments later, Jamie joins in and says, “There’s been too much, hasn’t there not to document and it would be so nice to remember this and share this with everybody because we really have been on quite a journey. Then spending the last night here in this amazing hotel and we’ve just had the most delicious food. It was the perfect way to round up the trip. So yeah, excited to share it all with you.”

City Police Commissioner GS Malik told AFP, “There appears to be no survivor in the crash,” adding, “And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well.”