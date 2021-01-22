West Bengal Zoo Authority releases 3 tiger cubs in Bengal safari

West Bengal Zoo Authority has released three tiger cubs at the open tiger enclosure in the Bengal Safari, near Siliguri on Thursday.

The around five-year-old female tigress Shila at the park had given birth to three cubs on 12th August last year.

"We have released three tiger cubs, which were born in the month of August last year, in an open enclosure," informed Additional Principle Chief Conservator of Forest of North Bengal Vk Sood.

"Earlier the authority conducted few trials before the release to understand the behaviour of the animals, and received positive results, so we decided to release them today," he added.

Sood further said, "It will definitely attract tourists," adding that the authority is thinking about the breeding centre at the park.

Currently, there are seven tigers in the open enclosure.

Bengal safari has been set up over 700 acres of forest land in Siliguri. The park offers tiger safari, mixed herbivore safari, elephant safari, leopard safari, and Asiatic black bear safari. It has an aviary trail, lesser cats trail, gharials, and crocodile ponds too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON