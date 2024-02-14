WestJet 'kicks' passenger from flight for using washroom excessively before takeoff

X user Joanna Chiu claimed she was 'kicked off' a WestJet flight for using the washroom excessively before takeoff. In her post, she detailed that she had an upset stomach and had to use the toilet frequently. A woman posted that she was kicked off a WestJet flight.

She wrote in her tweet that she was 'rushed' from the plane and left her money with her travel companions. The WestJet supervisor refused to pay for her taxi to a hotel which was 20 minutes away. She claimed that the supervisor also called a 'guard over to intimidate' her. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger claims to find a screw in sandwich given on flight. See pic)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In her follow-up tweets, she shared that when she started to film the exchange between her and the WestJet supervisor, he told her that unless she deleted the video she wouldn't be able to get on another flight.

"It is sad that I wasn’t able to get any help unless I publicly aired my experience. WestJet DM’d me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport. I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested," Chiu stated at the end of her tweet.

Take a look at her tweets here:

This post was shared on February 10. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 55,000 views and numerous likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. (Also Read: Man on Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight stuck inside toilet for entire journey)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "As a former flight attendant, they made the right call. I can't vouch for how they communicated to/with you, but the decision wasn't wrong."

A second posted, "That's awful! Really adding insult to injury. Hope you feel better soon and get where you're going."

"Ugh, I'm sorry, J. Hope you are okay! What a nightmare!" posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is outrageous. That’s what the onboard toilet is there for!"