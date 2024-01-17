Man on Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight stuck inside toilet for entire journey

A male passenger on a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight found himself trapped inside the lavatory during almost the entire part of the journey on Tuesday. The ordeal lasted for around an hour as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air. The incident reportedly occurred on SpiceJet flight SG-268.(AFP File Photo)

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said the cabin crew provided assistance and guidance to the flyer throughout the journey.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Upon the flight's arrival at its destination in Bengaluru, an engineer was rushed to address the malfunctioning lavatory door, which was successfully opened, according to the spokesperson.

The passenger was immediately attended to by medical professionals to assess his well-being, the spokesperson added.

“On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident occurred on flight SG-268 which took off from Mumbai airport at 2am, reported Times of India.

The passenger had reportedly gone to the toilet soon after seatbelt signs went off.

One of the air hostesses slid a note to comfort the flyer after the crew realised that there was no option to open the door, reported ToI.

The note read, “Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come.”