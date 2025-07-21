'What a flex!': Bengaluru man receives silver kada as farewell gift from landlord

In a city where many people worry about landlords not returning their deposit, one Bengaluru man had a completely different experience. His story has now gone viral online. Bengaluru man gets silver kada from landlord as farewell gift after 2-year stay.(@Kind_Transition_7885/Reddit)

The tenant, who lived in the same house for two years, shared on Reddit how his landlord treated him like a son throughout his stay. As a farewell gift, the landlord gave him a silver kada (a traditional bracelet worn for good luck and blessings).

But that’s not all. The tenant said that whenever he needed transport, the landlord would happily offer his extra scooty.

“He would give his extra scooty to me as well whenever I needed it apart from my things,” the man wrote.

The viral Reddit post quickly gained attention. Many were surprised by the kindness shown by the landlord.

“My flex- I got a landlord in Bangalore who gifted me a silver kada,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the viral post here:

Reddit users loved the story. Many called it heartwarming and said it was nice to hear something positive for a change. Some shared their own stories of kind landlords, while others joked that they had never even received their deposit back, forget a farewell gift.

One of the users commented, "You stumbled upon a landlord whose chances of spawning are 1 in 8 billion".

A second user wrote, “Make sure you return the favor in some way. It's rare to have people this good, and you should make sure to express that in your actions towards him.”

Another user said, "There are some things money can't buy."

Stories like this remind us that even small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact. In a world full of rental horror stories, this Bengaluru landlord showed that goodness still exists, and sometimes, even landlords surprise us.