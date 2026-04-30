‘What a work-life balance’: Indian techie in UK takes 5 pm beach break, calls life ‘cinematic’

An Indian techie working in the UK has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he moved abroad for work. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Kartik Modi, posted a video from a beach, where he spoke about enjoying a short break after office hours.

An Indian techie in the UK showed his post work beach visit at 5 PM, prompting debate on work life balance. (Instagram/karrrtiiikkk)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘India wins on comfort, Sweden on work-life balance’: Chennai woman compares cost of living for family of 3)

In the clip, Modi said, “So guys, you ask me why I came so far from India to work? Well, it's 5:00 PM right now, and I'm at this beautiful beach with my office Diet Coke. I'm just taking in the view for 10 minutes, and then I'm going to go over there to grab some coffee. And if you don't believe me, one of my colleagues from the office is here too.”

(Also read: Indian man in Belgium reveals why many Indians abroad hesitate to return: ‘It’s work-life balance’)

‘What a work life balance’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The video then showed his colleague, who also compared his work experience in India with his present life in the UK. He said, “Bro, I was like a donkey back in India, just working away. Since I came here, I've realised what a life this is! What a work-life balance! It's amazing, absolutely cinematic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then showed his colleague, who also compared his work experience in India with his present life in the UK. He said, “Bro, I was like a donkey back in India, just working away. Since I came here, I've realised what a life this is! What a work-life balance! It's amazing, absolutely cinematic.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The video appeared to highlight the difference in daily routines and workplace culture that many Indian professionals often discuss after moving abroad. While the clip was casual in tone, it touched upon a wider conversation around long working hours, personal time and the pursuit of a better lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video appeared to highlight the difference in daily routines and workplace culture that many Indian professionals often discuss after moving abroad. While the clip was casual in tone, it touched upon a wider conversation around long working hours, personal time and the pursuit of a better lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although the clip received very few comments, it still drew reactions from some social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly why so many people move abroad, it is not always about money.” Another said, “Work life balance makes such a big difference to mental peace.”

A third user reacted to the video by saying, “India seriously needs to improve its work culture.” Another added, “The beach after office looks like a dream compared to city traffic.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Also read: ‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON