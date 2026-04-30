‘What a work-life balance’: Indian techie in UK takes 5 pm beach break, calls life ‘cinematic’
An Indian techie in the UK shared a video of his 5 PM beach break, highlighting better work life balance.
An Indian techie working in the UK has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he moved abroad for work. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Kartik Modi, posted a video from a beach, where he spoke about enjoying a short break after office hours.
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In the clip, Modi said, “So guys, you ask me why I came so far from India to work? Well, it's 5:00 PM right now, and I'm at this beautiful beach with my office Diet Coke. I'm just taking in the view for 10 minutes, and then I'm going to go over there to grab some coffee. And if you don't believe me, one of my colleagues from the office is here too.”
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‘What a work life balance’
The video then showed his colleague, who also compared his work experience in India with his present life in the UK. He said, “Bro, I was like a donkey back in India, just working away. Since I came here, I've realised what a life this is! What a work-life balance! It's amazing, absolutely cinematic.”{{/usCountry}}
The video then showed his colleague, who also compared his work experience in India with his present life in the UK. He said, “Bro, I was like a donkey back in India, just working away. Since I came here, I've realised what a life this is! What a work-life balance! It's amazing, absolutely cinematic.”{{/usCountry}}
The video appeared to highlight the difference in daily routines and workplace culture that many Indian professionals often discuss after moving abroad. While the clip was casual in tone, it touched upon a wider conversation around long working hours, personal time and the pursuit of a better lifestyle.{{/usCountry}}
The video appeared to highlight the difference in daily routines and workplace culture that many Indian professionals often discuss after moving abroad. While the clip was casual in tone, it touched upon a wider conversation around long working hours, personal time and the pursuit of a better lifestyle.{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts{{/usCountry}}
Although the clip received very few comments, it still drew reactions from some social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly why so many people move abroad, it is not always about money.” Another said, “Work life balance makes such a big difference to mental peace.”
A third user reacted to the video by saying, “India seriously needs to improve its work culture.” Another added, “The beach after office looks like a dream compared to city traffic.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Also read: ‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)