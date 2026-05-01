‘What am I even paying for?’: Woman slams Noida society over power cuts, endless construction

A woman from Noida has triggered a conversation online after sharing her frustration over frequent power cuts and ongoing construction work in residential societies. Taking to Instagram, Vaishnavi posted a video detailing her experience, which has since drawn several reactions from social media users.

A woman complained about frequent outages and poor facilities in Noida societies, sparking online debate.(Representational image/Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: 'Feels like Strait of Hormuz’: Noida Metro commuters pass through claustrophobic path in viral video)

In the now-viral clip, she expressed disappointment over the gap between expectations and reality after moving into a gated society.

“I am completely fed up with these Noida societies. I shifted to a Noida society thinking there would be a swimming pool, I’d make many friends, there would be classy people, and every possible facility. I wouldn’t have to run the water pump like we did in Delhi... this and that. But here, the construction in my society never seems to end,” she said.

Complaints about power cuts and facilities

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vaishnavi also raised concerns about frequent electricity disruptions, especially during peak summer hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaishnavi also raised concerns about frequent electricity disruptions, especially during peak summer hours. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “And second is the electricity. Every other day, there is some ‘technical work’ going on and the power goes out. I don’t understand it’s so hot today, it’s 1:00 PM, and they’ve cut the power. Now it won’t be back for three hours. What am I even paying maintenance for?” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And second is the electricity. Every other day, there is some ‘technical work’ going on and the power goes out. I don’t understand it’s so hot today, it’s 1:00 PM, and they’ve cut the power. Now it won’t be back for three hours. What am I even paying maintenance for?” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further questioned the management over additional charges for amenities. “I pay for the gym separately, I pay maintenance separately... their construction never ends. They spent the whole winter on construction; then they start construction during Diwali, every festival, their construction starts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further questioned the management over additional charges for amenities. “I pay for the gym separately, I pay maintenance separately... their construction never ends. They spent the whole winter on construction; then they start construction during Diwali, every festival, their construction starts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the lack of backup, she said, “And now that summer is here, they’ve suddenly remembered technical glitches in their electricity, and they’ve started cutting the power. Leave that aside, at least run the DG generator so the fan can work. Even that isn’t running. I’m sitting here drenched in sweat. I’m so frustrated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the lack of backup, she said, “And now that summer is here, they’ve suddenly remembered technical glitches in their electricity, and they’ve started cutting the power. Leave that aside, at least run the DG generator so the fan can work. Even that isn’t running. I’m sitting here drenched in sweat. I’m so frustrated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Comparing her current situation with her previous home, she remarked, “My Delhi house was better than this. What are we even getting in the name of a ‘society’?”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is so relatable, most societies promise luxury but basic services fail.” Another said, “Maintenance charges are high but facilities rarely justify it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third user commented, “Power cuts during peak summer are the worst, especially when there is no proper backup.” Another added, “Construction never seems to stop in these societies, it is a constant headache.”

(Also read: Noida resident calls high rise towers ‘luxury chawls’, cites daily lift chaos. Watch)

Some users also pointed to broader issues. “This is not just Noida, many cities are facing similar problems,” one wrote. Another said, “Gated society life looks good on paper, reality is very different.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON