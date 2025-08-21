What are GLP-1s? All on medication Serena Williams used to shed 30 lbs

Serena Williams recently revealed that she has been taking GLP-1 agonists, a weight-loss medication prescribed by Ro, to lose over 31 pounds. She also launched a campaign with the digital health company and telehealth platform to normalize the use of GLP-1 medicines for weight loss purposes, calling it “science.” All about GLP-1 drug.(Instagram/serenawillaims)

After giving birth to her daughters, Olympia and Adira, the four-time Olympic Gold medalist struggled with weight loss. “I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts,” Williams said on TODAY.

She changed her diet and maintained a strict workout regimen. But since there were no results, Williams turned to GLP-1 medicines.

What are GLP-1 agonists?

According to the Cleaveland Clinic, GLP-1 agonists (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) are injectable medications used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity. They help in managing blood sugar (glucose) levels in people. There are seven types of GLP-1 agonists currently available in the US: Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Exenatide extended-release, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, Semaglutide injection, and Semaglutide tablets.

Exenatide was the first GLP-1 agonist to receive FDA (US Food and Drug Administration ) approval in 2005.

How does a GLP-1 agonist work?

GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the function of the GLP-1 hormone that is found in the gastrointestinal tract. GLP-1 agonists trigger insulin release from the pancreas, lowering the amount of glucose in the blood. If need be, GLP-1 agonists can also block the secretion of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. Additionally, GLP-1 agonists delay the digestion process, leading to appetite reduction.

Are there side effects to using GLP-1 agonists?

According to Harvard Health, GLP-1 agonists can cause Ozempic face, a condition that causes ugly wrinkles on the face.

FAQs

How much weight has Serena Williams lost with GLP-1 agonists?

Serena Williams claims to have lost over 30 pounds with GLP-1 agonists.

What do GLP-1 agonists mainly treat?

GLP-1 agonists mainly treat Type 2 diabetes or obesity.

What does Serena Williams want to do with Ro?

With Ro, Serena Williams wants to normalize the usage of GLP-1 agonists for weight loss purposes.

What was the first GLP-1 agonist that the FDA approved?

Exenatide was the first GLP-1 agonist that the FDA approved in 2005.