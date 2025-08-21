Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

What are GLP-1s? All on medication Serena Williams used to shed 30 lbs

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 09:29 pm IST

Serena Williams recently revealed she used a GLP-1 to lose weight. Here is everything you need to know about the drug.

Serena Williams recently revealed that she has been taking GLP-1 agonists, a weight-loss medication prescribed by Ro, to lose over 31 pounds. She also launched a campaign with the digital health company and telehealth platform to normalize the use of GLP-1 medicines for weight loss purposes, calling it “science.”

All about GLP-1 drug.(Instagram/serenawillaims)
All about GLP-1 drug.(Instagram/serenawillaims)

After giving birth to her daughters, Olympia and Adira, the four-time Olympic Gold medalist struggled with weight loss. “I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts,” Williams said on TODAY.

She changed her diet and maintained a strict workout regimen. But since there were no results, Williams turned to GLP-1 medicines.

What are GLP-1 agonists?

According to the Cleaveland Clinic, GLP-1 agonists (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) are injectable medications used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity. They help in managing blood sugar (glucose) levels in people. There are seven types of GLP-1 agonists currently available in the US: Dulaglutide, Exenatide, Exenatide extended-release, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, Semaglutide injection, and Semaglutide tablets.

Exenatide was the first GLP-1 agonist to receive FDA (US Food and Drug Administration ) approval in 2005.

Also read: Serena Williams reveals she lost 31 pounds, admits to using weight loss drugs: ‘A really good decision…'

How does a GLP-1 agonist work?

GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the function of the GLP-1 hormone that is found in the gastrointestinal tract. GLP-1 agonists trigger insulin release from the pancreas, lowering the amount of glucose in the blood. If need be, GLP-1 agonists can also block the secretion of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. Additionally, GLP-1 agonists delay the digestion process, leading to appetite reduction.

Are there side effects to using GLP-1 agonists?

According to Harvard Health, GLP-1 agonists can cause Ozempic face, a condition that causes ugly wrinkles on the face.

FAQs

How much weight has Serena Williams lost with GLP-1 agonists?

Serena Williams claims to have lost over 30 pounds with GLP-1 agonists.

What do GLP-1 agonists mainly treat?

GLP-1 agonists mainly treat Type 2 diabetes or obesity.

What does Serena Williams want to do with Ro?

With Ro, Serena Williams wants to normalize the usage of GLP-1 agonists for weight loss purposes.

What was the first GLP-1 agonist that the FDA approved?

Exenatide was the first GLP-1 agonist that the FDA approved in 2005.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / What are GLP-1s? All on medication Serena Williams used to shed 30 lbs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On