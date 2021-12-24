Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / What does Tahira Kashyap do after indulging in some tikkis? Watch video to know
trending

What does Tahira Kashyap do after indulging in some tikkis? Watch video to know

This video posted on Instagram by Tahira Kashyap shows how she deals with eating whatever she wants by simply hitting the gym right after.
Tahira Kashyap at the gym after eating a plate full of sabudana tikkis. (instagram/@tahirakashyap)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:02 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Tahira Kashyap, writer and wife to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana, recently took to Instagram to share a Reels video about how she stays in shape despite eating whatever she wants. This is a fitness mantra that many people might want to crack, except that there is actually no shortcut.

“After devouring a plate full of sabudana tikkis,” reads the text insert at the beginning of the video that zooms into a plate of these fried snacks. The video then progresses to show her at the gym engaging in multiple exercises.

“I showed up!! Working out but not giving up on food this time! Not this time, not ever," she wrote as a caption that accompanied this Instagram Reels video she shared.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on Instagram a day ago, this video has already garnered more than 46,000 views and several comments. The numbers keep going up.

“Love it,” reads a comment. Several Instagram users commented with clapping, thumbs-up and fire emojis. “Yay! You go girl. And also sabudana vada looks yummy,” commented another. “Haha...love you,” posted a third. “You are an inspiration,” commented a fourth, followed by a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on this fun workout video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tahira kashyap instagram fitness
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP