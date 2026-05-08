‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning 1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease

A Bengaluru-based professional in his 20s has sparked discussion online after sharing his dilemma about whether to continue living in the city or move back to his hometown as remote work policies become more flexible.

Bengaluru techie asks if spending ₹ 40K a month for 5 office days is worth it?(AI generated)

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In a detailed Reddit post, the man said he earns around ₹1.1 lakh per month and currently saves ₹60,000-70,000 after spending ₹30,000-40,000 on rent, food, and travel in Bengaluru. However, his company recently reduced mandatory office attendance from 12 days a month to just five, making him question the need to continue paying city rent.

Bengaluru techie asks if spending ₹40K a month for 5 office days is worth it? (Reddit SS)

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{{^usCountry}} “Now I’m sitting in my Bangalore flat most of the time wondering what exactly I’m paying rent for,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now I’m sitting in my Bangalore flat most of the time wondering what exactly I’m paying rent for,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The user explained that his hometown is around 500 km away and travelling for office visits would still be manageable. He also said his family environment is stable and supportive, adding, “It’s not one of those ‘can’t go home for my mental health’ situations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user explained that his hometown is around 500 km away and travelling for office visits would still be manageable. He also said his family environment is stable and supportive, adding, “It’s not one of those ‘can’t go home for my mental health’ situations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the financial benefits of moving home seemed attractive, the post reflected concerns about giving up independence and social life. “Living alone has been good for me,” he wrote, adding that moving back at 24 “feels like a step backward.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the financial benefits of moving home seemed attractive, the post reflected concerns about giving up independence and social life. “Living alone has been good for me,” he wrote, adding that moving back at 24 “feels like a step backward.” {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly gained traction online, with users divided over whether prioritising savings or independence made more sense.

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One user advised him to think beyond rent and savings. “You’re not really choosing between Bangalore and home, you’re choosing between growth and comfort,” the comment read. The user added that independence and networking opportunities are often harder to rebuild once someone leaves a city like Bengaluru.

Others supported the idea of moving back home, especially with limited office attendance. One person wrote that they relocated to their hometown in a similar situation and still managed occasional office travel without issues.

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Another user said remote work preferences often change with age. “In my mid 40s I don’t feel the need to connect with people as I would in my 20s,” the comment said, while encouraging the original poster to enjoy family time and lower living costs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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