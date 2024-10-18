What happened to the dog that climbed the pyramid of Giza?

By now you probably know that two days ago, a dog climbed on top of a pyramid in Egypt and catapulted to viral social media fame. The jaw-dropping sight was captured on camera by paraglider Marshall Mosher as he flew over the ancient monuments. Footage of the dog happily chasing birds at a height of 448 feet captivated millions across the world who couldn’t help but admire the canine’s adventurous spirit. What happened to the dog that climbed a pyramid in Egypt?(Instagram/@marshallmosher)

Mosher was equally surprised by the unusual sight. “A dog climbed all the way up the Great Pyramid of Giza!” he wrote in amazement on Instagram, where his video of the dog has racked up a staggering 25 million views.

Mosher later corrected himself to say that the dog had climbed up the Pyramid of Khafre, which is slightly shorter than the Great Pyramid, but still towers at a height of 448 feet.

But what happened to the dog?

While more than 25 million people were amazed by the video, animal lovers were also concerned about the dog’s fate. They wondered whether the dog had inadvertently stranded himself on top of the Egyptian pyramid and worried about how he would get himself back on ground.

Mosher mounted a rescue mission the following day. He said that the dog was one of several dogs that live in the vicinity of the pyramids. Paragliding over the pyramids, Mosher tried to catch a glimpse of the dog again, and failed.

However, a day later, he updated his followers with happier news - the dog had climbed down the pyramid on its own.

“The famous dog of the Great Pyramids was finally seen coming back down after his morning climb by @retreatours,” he wrote on Instagram one day ago.

He accompanied this claim with video evidence - posting a clip that shows the canine navigating the rocky pyramid with expert ease.

Animal lovers concerned about the dog breathed a sigh of relief after seeing him reunited with his buddies.