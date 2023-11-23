What if turkeys served humans at the dinner table? PETA flips the script with Thanksgiving post

PETA Imagines a world where turkeys serve humans as dinner on Thanksgiving. PETA’s post sparks outrage and ridicule on X ( Formerly Twitter).

PETA's petty mockery or just a social message?(X/PETA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanksgiving is a time when Americans gather and spend time with their families and friends to celebrate and express gratitude for the blessings in their lives.

However, for millions of turkeys, this holiday is a nightmare of slaughter and suffering. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 46 million turkeys are killed each year for Thanksgiving alone.

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an animal rights organization that opposes the abuse of animals in any way, such as for food, clothing, entertainment, or research.

ALSO READ| Black Friday deals: Here are some of the best offers on Amazon for US shoppers

The animal rights organization has been campaigning for years to raise awareness of the cruelty and injustice that turkeys and other animals face in the meat industry, and to promote veganism as a compassionate and healthy lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of its efforts to challenge the traditional Thanksgiving menu, PETA has shared a provocative artwork by @freebison that imagines a world where turkeys serve humans as dinner on Thanksgiving. The image, which was posted on Twitter on November 23, 2023, shows a family of turkeys sitting around a table, carving a roasted human, and enjoying a feast of human flesh and organs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seems like the PETA wants to share a social message, “If you wouldn’t eat a human, why eat a turkey? Go vegan this Thanksgiving.”

The post has sparked mixed reactions from viewers, some of whom praised PETA for its bold and creative approach, and others who criticized PETA for its graphic and offensive content. Some viewers also questioned the logic and morality of comparing humans and turkeys, and argued that eating meat is a natural and necessary part of human diet and culture.

ALSO READ| This Thanksgiving, 5 facts to usher the bond between Americans and their family

One user named @cloudyday167 implied, “I really think this is just a fetish group and they’re using animal rights to be able to do it publicly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another one shared, “Lol PETA has been making metal album covers for the last decade.”

One user is even more wittier. They posted, "This picture is fake. Turkeys don’t celebrate Thanksgiving sitting around a table. They sit on a table resting on a platter."