Black Friday deals: Here are some of the best offers on Amazon for US shoppers

With Thanksgiving just days away, it is the perfect time to snag early Black Friday deals. Although the annual major sale event falls on November 24 this year, retail giants have slashed prices online and offline. From Target and Walmart to Amazon and Netflix, mind-boggling offers have already hit the market. Before it's too late to hit add to cart, here are some of the early Black Friday deals on Amazon: A Black Friday sale sign is seen on a shop window in Nantes, France, November 21, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)

PlayStation 5 Console (Spider-Man 2 Bundle)

PS5 Console(Amazon)

This PlayStation 5 console Spider-Man 2 bundle is available at a discounted price of $499. If you are a gamer then it is the perfect Black Friday deal that you can snag ahead of the holiday sales. With 1TB of storage, you can play plenty of games on this console. It comes with - 1 DualSense Wireless Controller, 2 Horizontal Stand Feet, HDMI Cable, AC Power Cord, USB cable, printed materials, and ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (Pre-installed game).

Coolife Suitcase Set

Suitcase set of 3(Amazon)

Originally priced at $300, this three-piece luggage set is available at only $93 after a massive discount of 69 per cent. This calls for a right purchase before holiday vacations. It comes in eight colour options to choose from. If you fancy a monochrome look then you can opt for white with tan accents.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022 model)

iPad 10th Gen(Amazon)

Attention Apple fans! The latest model of iPad 10th generation is priced at $349 ahead of Black Friday. It comes in four colour options- silver, blue, pink, and yellow. Interested buyers can also avail holiday savings on AppleCare+ with 2-year plans for select products.

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless headphones

Beats by Dre(Amazon)

The price for Beats Studio Pro noise-cancelling wireless headphones is slashed by 51 per cent for Black Friday. You can head to Amazon now to avail the offer. Its battery life lasts up to 40 hours and delivers crisp audio output, making it perfect for those looking to enjoy a robust listening experience. It is currently ranked on Amazon as the number one release.

Bowflex adjustable dumbbells

Adjustable dumbbells(Amazon)

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are currently priced at $349 as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. Whether you're a gym buff or only work out for health benefits, this deal is sure to entice you into hitting add to cart. With just a turn of a dial, each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 lbs in 2.5 lbs increments up to 25 lbs.