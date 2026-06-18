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‘What next?’: IITian who quit job for UPSC asks Reddit for help after failing prelims

The Reddit user shared that after graduating from IIT, they worked for about 9 months.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 12:28 PM IST
By HT Trending Desk
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Preparing for the UPSC civil services exam is a journey often fraught with intense uncertainty, a reality that an IIT graduate recently faced after failing their second preliminary attempt. Having quit their job to pursue the civil services dream, the dejected aspirant turned to Reddit, asking a single, heavy question: "What next?"

A Reddit user’s post about their UPSC preparations has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)
A Reddit user’s post about their UPSC preparations has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

The Reddit user shared that they are an IIT grad who worked for about 9 months before quitting to prepare for UPSC. The individual added, “2nd attempt, prelims failed... what next?”

Also Read: Candidate who attempted UPSC 5 times asks 'young intelligent minds' to choose other careers

The person repeated the question, “What should one do?” In the comments section of the post, while responding to others, the aspirant asked if they should give one more year to UPSC or join a job.

How did social media react?

The viral post has struck a chord online, prompting a wave of practical advice and shared anxieties from fellow engineers and civil service hopefuls grappling with the brutal choice between taking another gap year or re-entering the corporate workforce.

Also Read: ₹20 LPA pre-placement offer over higher packages to prepare for UPSC, sparks discussion">IIT Delhi student chooses 20 LPA pre-placement offer over higher packages to prepare for UPSC, sparks discussion

Another posted, “Take a job and attempt.” A third shared, “Same situation… But 1st attempt after IIT but failed, tried hard but got 17 questions wrong in 50-50. I think I need more preparation, as my history was weak. Moreover, the uncertainty of this year's prelims is really making me think about having something in hand. Hopeful for suggestions.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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