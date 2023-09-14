What YouTube CEO Neal Mohan tweeted about Chandrayaan-3 launch livestream
CEO Neal Mohan shared his reaction while replying to a tweet by YouTube India on Chandrayaan-3 launch livestream.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan took to X to share his reaction to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission becoming the most-watched live stream globally. The live stream commanded 8 million peak concurrent viewers. Mohan shared his tweet while reacting to a post on the official X handle of YouTube India.
“Things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! @isro's livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we're over the moon!” YouTube India tweeted and posted a video showing how many viewers watched the live stream.
Neal Mohan re-shared the tweet and wrote, “This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!”
About India’s lunar mission:
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully soft landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface on August 23. With this feat, India became the fourth country to reach the Moon - besides, China, Russia, and the USA. Interestingly, India also became the first country to land on the south pole of the celestial body.