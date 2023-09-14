What YouTube CEO Neal Mohan tweeted about Chandrayaan-3 launch livestream

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan took to X to share his reaction to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission becoming the most-watched live stream globally. The live stream commanded 8 million peak concurrent viewers. Mohan shared his tweet while reacting to a post on the official X handle of YouTube India.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 has gone viral. (ISRO, File Photo)

“Things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! @isro's livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we're over the moon!” YouTube India tweeted and posted a video showing how many viewers watched the live stream.

Neal Mohan re-shared the tweet and wrote, “This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!”

Take a look at this post by the YouTube CEO:

The post was shared a few hours ago and it has accumulated close to 8,200 views so far.

About India’s lunar mission:

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully soft landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface on August 23. With this feat, India became the fourth country to reach the Moon - besides, China, Russia, and the USA. Interestingly, India also became the first country to land on the south pole of the celestial body.

