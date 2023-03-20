Wheelchair-bound man creates world’s largest GPS drawing. Watch

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with different videos that capture various records being made. Their latest share about one such record has left people amazed, as well as, inspired. This video shows a wheelchair-bound man crossing the streets of Dubai to create the world's largest GPS drawing. He painted the wheelchair-bound logo by passing through the Burj Khalifa area and Dubai Mall.

The image shows the wheelchair-bound man who created world’s largest GPS drawing.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Largest GPS drawing (individual) (CID2), 8.71 km (5.41 miles) by Sujith Varghese,” Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote. “A bike accident left Sujith paralyzed in 2013. He attempted this record to inspire and give strength to all athletes of determination,” they added in comments.

The organisation also posted about this incredible achievement on their Instagram page dedicated to records created in the Middle East. Originally written in Arabic, the caption when translated explains, “Largest track on the map, 8.71 km by Sujith Farges, supported by Dubai Police General Command. Sujith succeeded in passing through the Burj Khalifa area and Dubai Mall to paint the wheelchair-bound logo in order to send a global message through this record-breaking figure of Dubai's success in promoting access to the needy.”

The caption also features a quote from the record holder. While talking to GWR, Sujith shared, “It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness of World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people.”

Take a look at the video that captures him creating the record:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further gathered close to 45,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Congratulations Sujith!!! This is awesome!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “You set your limit,” posted another. “That’s super great of him,” expressed a third. “Well deserved,” commented a fourth.

