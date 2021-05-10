When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream. Read

Empathetic gestures by JRD Tata make for some of the most inspiring stories. And this story shared by the brand custodian of Tata group, Harish Bhat is a precious addition to that treasure trove of stories. It details how Tata helped a young man with his further studies who would later become the President of India. The inspiring story may leave you amazed.

The post, shared by Bhat on LinkedIn, details how Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata received a letter to recommend a promising young man for further studies abroad. “1940s. JRD Tata received a letter recommending a young man for a scholarship. This youngster had secured an M.A. at Travancore University, ranking first. To achieve this, he had surmounted many obstacles which faced his community. He now wished to proceed for higher studies to England,” read the first few lines of the share.

It then goes on to say how Tata, not only helped the young man with a scholarship of ₹16,000, he also gave him a loan of ₹1,000. The post also includes a receipt of the sanctioned scholarship.

Little did Tata know that he was doing his bit to let the future President of India achieve his dreams as the young man was none other than the former president K. R. Narayanan.

Take a look at the detailed post:

Shared on May 9, the post has garnered over 6,000 reactions and several comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating JRD Tata’s initiative and shared their own learnings from him. Many also pointed out how the Tatas have continued to do their part for the country and are still on it even today.

“Just speechless, TATAS have always been ahead of time, they do so much for the society and our country in large,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Great Post to wake up to. This story also debunks the myth that the Job reservation policy is needed to bring people out of their socio economic situation,” pointed out another.

“This is so inspiring,” commented a third.

