When to add masala in Maggi? Tweet on recipe sparks debate

Maggi is a dish that many people absolutely love eating. Be it to satisfy their untimely hunger pangs or as regular meals, this dish can be enjoyed any day or at any time. Moreover, people even have their own ways of preparing this dish. And now, a tweet about when one should add the Maggi tastemaker has sparked a debate. While some said it should be added before putting the noodles in the boiling water, others argued that the masala is supposed to be added after the noodles boil. The image shows Maggi tastemaker in water. (Twitter/@biganushaenergy)

Twitter user @biganushaenergy posted a tweet that has divided the Internet. They shared an image that shows a wok filled with water with Maggi tastemaker added to it. In a few following tweets, the Twitter user added more of their opinion about how they think it is not fine to add the Maggi tastemaker to water before adding the noodles. “Apparently so many people cook it this way??? That’s so weird. WHAT IF THE WATER YOU MEASURED IS A LOT??? Ew soupy Maggi,” they tweeted. “In conclusion: You’ve got to be a noob if you think the noodles absorb max masala this way and if you can’t even add masala without getting lumps,” they added.

The tweet was shared on May 28. Since being posted, the share has received close to 3.3 lakh views. Additionally, the post has accumulated several likes and comments. While some Twitter users supported the original poster, others disagreed.

“That’s the right way,” posted a Twitter user. “Don't you get lumps if you add it later???” asked another. “Me. Then the masala is evenly distributed. Else it tends to sit in the grooves of the noodles. Also the vegetable pieces take longer to cook,” argued a third. “It definitely tastes better when masala is added later and not added to water,” supported a fifth. “Literally how you get flavour in all the noodles. DO NOT ADD MAGGI BEFORE MASALA,” commented a sixth. “Boil water. Add maggi. Add masala and enjoy,” wrote a seventh.

