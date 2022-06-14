When you can't guess what your mother wants, this happens. Watch hilarious video

Many of us have gone through situations where we fail to understand what our mothers are gesturing when they are on the phone and never get it right. For instance, switch the gas off after two cooker whistles, don't eat the sweets brought for guests or don't wipe your hands on the new sofa. Now, a video of how a mother reacts when her kid fails to understand her gestures is doing the rounds on social media and it is highly relatable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Digital content creator and radio jockey Karishma has shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page that perfectly sums up mothers' reactions when kids misunderstand them. The video is funny, and you may end up laughing out loud.

“Byeeeee yaarrrrrrrr……byeeeeeeeee,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram by RJ Karishma. The video posted on Instagram opens to show Karishma using her phone. What follows next is something many of us may relate to. We are not revealing anything further, so you can enjoy watching the clip.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few hours ago by RJ Karishma on her Instagram page and has since then received over 3.19 lakh likes and more than 1.6 million views.

“Happens,” posted an Instagram user. “So relatable,” commented another. “Reality,” expressed a third. “Humari mummiya esi karti hai, mere sath kai baarr esi hua hai (Our mothers do this, it has happened to me many times),” shared a fourth.

People also used laughing emoticons in the comments section to share their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you find it relatable?