‘Who did it better’: Doting dad Hardik Pandya shares sweet post on son Agastya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s Instagram page is filled with several interesting posts, involving videos and images of his son Agastya Pandya. Just like his recent share where he posted a picture of himself and his baby boy with a question for netizens. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

“Who did it better. My vote goes to Agu,” posted an Instagram user along with the picture. The image is split into two. While one side of the image shows Hardik Pandya’s picture from younger days, Agastya’s picture is one the other side. Agastya was born to Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife actor Natasa Stankovic in 2020.

Take a look at the post:

The image was posted about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the post has accumulated more than 7.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who showed their reactions through heart emoticons. Just like cricketer Krunal Pandya, who is also Hardik’s borther and Agastya’s uncle.

“Both you are great just camera difference,” commented an Instagram user. “Like father like son,” expressed another. “Very cool,” posted a third. “My vote is also for Agastya,” wrote a fourth.

