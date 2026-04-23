Who is Arun Panwar? YouTuber who got ₹71 lakh, gold from doctor wife’s family

Arun Panwar, the YouTuber who faced public scrutiny after accepting ₹71 lakh as a gift from his bride’s family, is in the news after his video defending the act resurfaced online. Panwar got married in late 2025 and later posted a video online where he was seen receiving 21 tolas of gold and ₹71 lakh in cash from his bride’s family during the wedding. Arun Panwar, a YouTuber from Haryana, was seen accepting a large cash gift during his wedding

The video sparked backlash, prompting Panwar and his wife to issue a clarification two months ago. That clarification video is now going viral online. It has renewed public interest around the YouTuber.

(Also read: YouTuber Arun Panwar defends ₹71 lakh wedding cash gift: ‘It’s not a big amount for wife's family’)

Who is Arun Panwar? Arun Panwar is a YouTuber from Haryana. His content on YouTube centres mostly around cars, SUVs and the world of automobiles.

Panwar has around 2.44 million subscribers on YouTube (@ArunPanwarx) and over 9.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

A native of Palwal in Haryana, Panwar is a BCA graduate.

A car lover and content creator, he owns four vehicles — a Kia Seltos Diesel 2020, Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium AT, a Maruti Victoris 2025, and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4.

(Also read: Watch: Toyota Fortuner fills with water after being driven into sea in Goa, 22-year-old owner booked)

Arun Panwar recently got married to a doctor named Tithi in a grand wedding that took place in Indri, in the district of Karnal, Haryana.

The wedding became a subject of controversy of the YouTuber accepting lavish gifts from his wife’s family.

YouTuber defends cash gifts In his clarification video which has resurfaced online, Arun Panwar defended himself by saying that his wife is a doctor who comes from a wealthy family, and as such would not have paid dowry to a YouTuber.

“Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry?” he asked viewers, calling the idea absurd.