YouTuber Arun Panwar defends ₹71 lakh wedding cash gift: ‘It’s not a big amount for wife's family’

YouTuber Arun Panwar faced intense backlash in February, when a video of him accepting ₹71 lakh from his wife’s family at their wedding went viral online. A few days later, he shared a clarification — Panwar appeared in a video alongside his wife where the two explained that he never asked for dowry, and the sum of ₹71 lakh was “daan” (donation), and not “dahej” (dowry). YouTuber Arun Panwar clarifies on receiving ₹71 lakh from his wife's family

The YouTube video, although two months old, is going viral now on X, where Anrun Panwar’s explanation has also come under scrutiny.

YouTuber addresses ‘dowry’ claims Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar has over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and reportedly earns upwards of ₹20 lakh per month through the platform. In February, a video of him receiving ₹71 lakh as cash during his wedding sparked backlash, with critics claiming that he accepted dowry which is illegal in India.

In his clarification video, he pointed out that his wife is a doctor and comes from a family of doctors.

“Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry?” he asked viewers, calling it absurd.

“Even if I asked for dowry, would you give it?” he asked his wife, who shook her head and said “Nahi (no)”.