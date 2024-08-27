Who is Juli Vavilova? 7 points on 'mystery woman' involved with Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO, was arrested at Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening. An arrest warrant in France targeted him as part of a preliminary police investigation. As per reports, after Durov's arrest, a "mysterious woman"- Juli Vavilova, is being targeted and questioned for her involvement with him. Juli Vavilova is being speculated as a "Mossad agent" since Pavel Durov's arrest.

Vavilova had been sighted with Pavel several times in the days leading up to his arrest. The two travelled to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan before arriving in France and being apprehended by law officers after landing at Le Bourget airport near Paris. But who is Juli Vavilova? (Also Read: Telegram's Pavel Durov arrested outside Paris, social media calls for his release: ‘Time we fight back’)

Here are 6 things you need to know:

1. According to her Instagram page, Juli Vavilova, 24, is a crypto instructor and social media star located in Dubai.

2. Most of Vavilova's content is based on travelling, gaming, exercing and crypto.

3. She has accounts on Telegram, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok and YouTube, where she posts different types of content.

4. She can speak in English, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

5. Conspiracy theorists on social media claim that Juli Vavilova is a Mossad agent, however no official authorities have proven this. Her relation to Pavel Durov's detention remains unclear.

6. Her social media activities, which included images with Pavel Durov in Paris, raised concern in the crypto world that she may have accidentally or purposely led investigators to their location.

7. As per AFP, Juli Vavilova's said that they have not been able to get in touch with her since Durov's arrest.

More on Pavel Durov's arrest:

The French police's main focus of the investigation was Telegram's lack of moderators, and police believed this circumstance allowed illicit activity to continue on the app.

Durov has widely been seen as an individual advocating for free speech amid the evolving landscape of online regulations across the world. In fact, Elon Musk, NSA whistleblower, and online free speech advocate Edward Snowden have also shown solidarity with Durov. Many social media users also voiced their opinion on the matter and asked for his release.