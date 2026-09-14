Who is Mahnoor Safdar? Maryam Nawaz’s daughter ties the knot with Azan Jabbar

Mahnoor Safdar, daughter of Pakistani leader Maryam Nawaz, has solemnised her nikah with Azan Jabbar, the son of businessman Jabbar Khalid, in an intimate family ceremony.

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mahnoor Safdar tied the knot with Azan Jabbar in an intimate nikah ceremony at Jati Umra. (Instagram/thehennagirl)

(Also read: Maryam Nawaz’s daughter emerges as matchmaker in Junaid Safdar’s big fat Lahore wedding)

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The nikah took place at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence and was attended by close relatives and invited guests. The celebrations remained largely centred around the family, marking another high-profile wedding in the Sharif household.

Mahnoor Safdar’s bridal look

According to a report by Dawn, Mahnoor chose a metallic sage Mughal-e-Azam peshwas by Pakistani designer Nida Azwer for the occasion.

The elaborate outfit featured several traditional embellishment techniques, including mirror work, hirmuch, gota and zardozi, giving the bridal ensemble a regal appearance.

Azan Jabbar, meanwhile, wore a Faraz Manan prince coat for the ceremony. The report noted that the choice appeared similar to that of Mahnoor’s brother Junaid Safdar, who had also opted for a Faraz Manan sherwani for his wedding reception.

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{{^usCountry}} Maryam Nawaz also turned to a Pakistani designer for her daughter’s special day, wearing a custom-made kurta for the family ceremony. Who is Mahnoor Safdar? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maryam Nawaz also turned to a Pakistani designer for her daughter’s special day, wearing a custom-made kurta for the family ceremony. Who is Mahnoor Safdar? {{/usCountry}}

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Mahnoor Safdar is the younger daughter of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. She is also the granddaughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

While Mahnoor has largely stayed away from the political spotlight surrounding her family, she earlier attracted attention over her reported role in bringing together her brother Junaid Safdar and his wife, Shanzeh Ali Rohail.

Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Shanzeh’s grandfather, recently revealed that Mahnoor had played an important role in arranging their match.

(Also read: ‘Aapko jealousy hai’: Pak minister defends Maryam Nawaz against ‘overdressing’ criticism)

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According to Asghar, Mahnoor and Shanzeh had been classmates and developed a close friendship over the years. Their association eventually helped bring the two families closer.

Mahnoor’s involvement reportedly went beyond merely introducing the families. Asghar said she had also attended the wedding of Shanzeh’s eldest brother, further strengthening the connection between the families.

Junaid Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s son and Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, married Shanzeh, the granddaughter of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, in a lavish ceremony in Lahore.