‘Aapko jealousy hai’: Pak minister defends Maryam Nawaz against ‘overdressing’ criticism
Azma Bukhari defends Maryam Nawaz against claims of overshadowing the bride at her son's wedding
Pakistani leader Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, married Shanzeh Ali in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore earlier this week. While the high-profile nuptials attracted widespread attention, it was the groom’s mother who also found herself in the spotlight for her striking sartorial choices.
Maryam Nawaz, who currently serves as the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, became a major talking point on social media even before the focus shifted to the bride. For the mehendi ceremony, the 52-year-old wore a yellow and powder-orange lehenga, followed by a traditional mint green ensemble for the wedding.
As photographs from the celebrations went viral, reactions online were sharply divided. While many praised her elegant appearance, others accused her of overshadowing the bride. (Also read: ‘Dressed like dulhan’: Maryam Nawaz’s look for son’s second marriage triggers debate on Pakistani internet)
“Maryam Nawaz and her never-ending obsession to dress up or act as a bride,” one user commented. “Maryam Nawaz looks more beautiful than the bride,” another said.
Azma Bukhari defends Maryam Nawaz
Pakistani minister Azma Bukhari has defended Maryam Nawaz against allegations of stealing the bride’s limelight.
Bukhari is a Pakistani politician who is currently serving as provisional minister for information Punjab. In a video that is being widely circulated online, she said that Maryam Nawaz’s critics are jealous of her.
“A lot of nonsense has been said about the chief minister, that she was so overdressed that she stole the bride’s limelight.
“Well, the thing is, even when she is not dressed up, even when she [Maryam Nawaz] comes to the office, she steals the limelight,” said Azma Bukhari, speaking in Urdu.
“Problem ye hai ki aap ko Maryam Nawaz se jealousy hai… (The real problem is that people are jealous of Maryam Nawaz — jealous of why Maryam Nawaz looks good. Well, God has made her that way. What can be done? And it is a woman’s right to look good. God has made women beautiful; God has not created anyone evil),” she continued.
Bukhari further stressed that God didn’t create anyone evil, byt people’s negative behaviour and attitudes make them “ugly” or bitter.
(Also read: Pakistani internet is only talking about the biggest political wedding of 2026: Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid remarries)