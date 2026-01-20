‘Aapko jealousy hai’: Pak minister defends Maryam Nawaz against ‘overdressing’ criticism

Pakistani leader Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, married Shanzeh Ali in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore earlier this week. While the high-profile nuptials attracted widespread attention, it was the groom’s mother who also found herself in the spotlight for her striking sartorial choices. Pakistani minister Maryam Nawaz at her son's wedding celebrations in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz, who currently serves as the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, became a major talking point on social media even before the focus shifted to the bride. For the mehendi ceremony, the 52-year-old wore a yellow and powder-orange lehenga, followed by a traditional mint green ensemble for the wedding.

As photographs from the celebrations went viral, reactions online were sharply divided. While many praised her elegant appearance, others accused her of overshadowing the bride. (Also read: ‘Dressed like dulhan’: Maryam Nawaz’s look for son’s second marriage triggers debate on Pakistani internet)

“Maryam Nawaz and her never-ending obsession to dress up or act as a bride,” one user commented. “Maryam Nawaz looks more beautiful than the bride,” another said.

Azma Bukhari defends Maryam Nawaz Pakistani minister Azma Bukhari has defended Maryam Nawaz against allegations of stealing the bride’s limelight.

Bukhari is a Pakistani politician who is currently serving as provisional minister for information Punjab. In a video that is being widely circulated online, she said that Maryam Nawaz’s critics are jealous of her.