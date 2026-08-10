Who is Manav Sardana, entrepreneur who bought 271 crore penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias?

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has made headlines after purchasing a penthouse at DLF's ultra-luxury residential project The Dahlias in Gurgaon for ₹271 crore. The deal is reportedly among the most expensive single-unit residential transactions in India, putting Gurgaon's luxury housing market in the spotlight.

The deal is reportedly among the most expensive single-unit residential transactions in India. (dlfproperties.org.in)

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The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft. The transaction works out to approximately ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.

Two people aware of the transaction said the purchase is the costliest single-unit residential transaction in the country.

Who is Manav Sardana?

Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur who was associated with Imperial Auto before it was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. He is the son of S.B. Sardana, who co-founded Imperial Auto Industries with Jagjit Singh in 1969. Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, Imperial Auto Industries is a major manufacturer of fluid transmission products for the automotive and off-highway sectors.

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{{^usCountry}} Sardana has been closely associated with the family-run business and is a director in more than a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. According to a report by OfficeChai, these include Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sardana has been closely associated with the family-run business and is a director in more than a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. According to a report by OfficeChai, these include Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dahlias, DLF's ultra-luxurious residential project

Sardana's purchase is the latest in a series of high-value transactions at DLF's The Dahlias, located on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road.

In April 2026, ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela purchased an apartment in the project for more than ₹120.71 crore. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had bought an ultra-luxury apartment at The Dahlias for nearly ₹69 crore in February 2025.

In October 2025, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist had purchased four apartments at The Dahlias for around ₹380 crore.

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DLF launched The Dahlias in October 2024. The project is spread across around 7.5 million sq ft and comprises 420 residences across 29 levels and eight towers. It also includes 15 exclusive duplex penthouses.