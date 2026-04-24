Who is Parminder Singh? Akash Ambani welcomes ex-Google MD as CEO of Reliance-Meta AI venture

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) has appointed Parminder Singh as its Chief Executive Officer. REIL is a venture between Reliance Intelligence Limited (70%) and Facebook Overseas Inc. (30%). Following the announcement, Singh took to X to share the news with his fans and followers. Prior to joining the Reliance-Meta AI venture as CEO, Parminder Singh co-founded an AI-powered startup. (File Photo, X/@parrysingh)

“Here's some news. Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response. But what's life without a few unexpected twists?” Singh wrote on X.

He added, “Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new enterprise AI JV with Meta. Over the course of several conversations it was clear that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Enterprise AI, not just in India, but beyond. So here we are.”

In the following lines, he expressed his gratitude to all those who have been a part of his journey. “The best chapter is just beginning.”

Who is Parminder Singh? In a statement, Reliance shared that Parminder Singh is one of Asia’s most recognised technology leaders, with a career spanning Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM.

“He has successfully built and transformed digital businesses at scale across the Asia-Pacific region. His executive roles have included Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media group, where he led a wide-ranging digital and AI-driven transformation of the organisation. More recently, he co-founded ClayboxAI, an AI fluency and leadership advisory firm, and WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform currently in pilot,” it added.

Parminder Singh’s education, early career: According to his LinkedIn, Parminder Singh completed his MBA in 1993 from the University Business School, Panjab University. The same year, he joined HCL as regional sales manager.

From country sales head at Apple to GM (marketing) at IBM to MD at Google, over the years, he has held various roles across different companies.

Parminder Singh’s family: Though information about his family is sparse, his social media posts suggest that his parents live in Delhi. He is married and has a son.

Akash Ambani welcomes the new CEO: “Building India’s enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge. Parminder brings precisely the blend of global technology leadership, deep Asian market intuition, and executive credibility that this role demands. He has built digital businesses at scale, navigated complex transformations, and earned the trust of boards, engineers, and customers alike. Parminder's appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India — and set a benchmark well beyond it,” Akash Ambani said in a statement.